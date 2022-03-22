Highway 69 reconstruction from Paoli to Highway 18/151 near Verona starts April 4

The reconstruction of Highway 69 from Paoli to Highway 18/151 near Verona starts April 4, the state Department of Transportation said.

The $17.3 million project scheduled to be completed in late October includes the following improvements:

• Rebuild and widen Highway 69 to include 12-foot lanes each way with eight-foot shoulders (five-foot paved, three-foot gravel).

• Construct a roundabout at the Highway 69 and Highway PB intersection in Paoli.

• Realign sections of Highway 69 to improve sight lines.

• Widen the Highway 69 structure over Badger Mill Creek.

Highway 69 will be closed between Paoli and Verona during the work, with a signed detour following Highway 92, Highway 78 and Highway 18/151. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses.

In 2023, Highway 69 work will occur Paoli and Belleville.

