Highway 69 reconstruction from Paoli to Highway 18/151 near Verona starts April 4

• Rebuild and widen Highway 69 to include 12-foot lanes each way with eight-foot shoulders (five-foot paved, three-foot gravel).
• Construct a roundabout at the Highway 69 and Highway PB intersection in Paoli.
• Realign sections of Highway 69 to improve sight lines.
• Widen the Highway 69 structure over Badger Mill Creek.
Highway 69 will be closed between Paoli and Verona during the work, with a signed detour following Highway 92, Highway 78 and Highway 18/151. Access will be maintained to local residences and businesses.
In 2023, Highway 69 work will occur Paoli and Belleville.
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst came to the conclusion that “we had to do some things differently” and made significant changes on offense, special teams and recruiting. Why the moves are both intriguing and a little scary.
“He’s had two seasons he’s played a lot of football in,” Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst said about quarterback Graham Mertz. Here's where Chryst wants to see improvement from Mertz in spring practices.