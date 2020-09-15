 Skip to main content
Highway 59 westbound over I-39/90 to close Friday night through Saturday night
alert

Highway 59 westbound over I-39/90 to close Friday night through Saturday night

I-39/90 construction, DOT generic file photo

Construction work on Interstate 39/90 south of Madison is seen in this file photo.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Highway 59 westbound over Interstate 39/90 will close from 9 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday for work on the bridge, the State Department of Transportation said.

Traffic traveling from Milton to Edgerton must follow the signed detour route of I-39/90 north to the Highway 73-Highway 51 interchange (Exit 160) then south on I-39/90 to Highway 59.

In addition, left turns will not be allowed from I-39/90 northbound to Highway 59 westbound (Janesville to Edgerton) and Highway 59 westbound to I-39/90 southbound (Milton to Janesville).

DOT said the closure will allow crews to place a polymer overlay on the westbound side of the bridge that enhances the safety and durability of the bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damage that comes with winter maintenance, maximizing pavement life.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

