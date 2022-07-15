Highway 30 eastbound off-ramp to Highway 51 to close Monday through July 27, authorities say

A Wisconsin judge ruled against the state prison system on Thursday, saying its COVID-19 visitor policy that barred Catholic clergy from meeting with inmates for more than a year violated state law and the state constitution's guarantee of religious freedom.
While he’s no Barry Alvarez when it comes to delivering snappy sound bites or being a natural in front of a crowd, there are signs that Chris McIntosh is embracing being the face of the University of Wisconsin athletic department.
Oregon boys and girls soccer won state championships, capping unbeaten seasons and the girls team finishing No. 1 nationally. A trio of Panthers are set to play in Saturday's All-Star games in Madison.
"As of right now, the voter is the one who is required to mail their ballot," Wolfe said. "I would check with your local election official as they are the ones in their communities who are responsible for administering that process."