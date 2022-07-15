 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Highway 30 eastbound off-ramp to Highway 51 to close Monday through July 27, authorities say

The Highway 30 eastbound off-ramp to Highway 51 (Stoughton Road) will close Monday through July 27 for construction in the area, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The posted detour route will be via East Washington Avenue (Highway 151) to Stoughton Road. 

For more information, follow @WisDOTsouthwest on Twitter, or check the DOT 511 website.

