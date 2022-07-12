Highway 14 to close between Highways 138 and 92 for 28 days, DOT says

Highway 14 will close between Wisconsin 138 at Oregon and Highway 92 just east of Brooklyn for 28 days starting Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The posted detour will follow Highways 138, 59 and 104, DOT said.

In addition, Highway 92 will remain closed at the Highway 14 intersection until the project finishes in September, though the work zone will remain open to local residences and businesses, DOT said.

The project includes construction of a roundabout at the Highway 14 and Highway 92 intersection, resurfacing of four miles of Highway, and widening of the paved shoulders by two feet between Highway 138 and Highway 92, DOT said.

In addition, the slope on Highway 14 near the Highway A intersection will be flattened to improve sight lines, and centerline and shoulder rumble strips will be installed.