Highway 14 between Evansville and Janesville set for 2-month closure for road work

Highway 14 between Evansville and Janesville will close from early August to late September for road work that includes maintenance repairs at the Rock River bridge, the state Department of Transportation said this week.

The work between Highway 59 in Evansville and Highway 51 in Janesville starts Monday with resurfacing and the closure comes with the bridge work. The signed detour will follow Highway 59 and Highway 51.

Intersection safety improvements that include turn lanes and bypass lanes will take place at the Highway 14 intersections with Highway H, Highway E, Highway F and Tolles Road.

Highway 14 will remain open to traffic under flagging operations between Highway M and Highway 51, except for the closure from early August to late September. Highway 14 will be open to local traffic only, with access to businesses and residences.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

More information on this project can be found online.

