Highway 12/18 westbound under I-39/90 to close overnight Tuesday, Wednesday nights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Highway 12/18 westbound under Interstate 39/90 will close overnight Tuesday and Wednesday nights as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over westbound Highway 12/18, the state Department of Transportation reported.

The closure will be from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.

An alternate route is Highway N south from westbound Highway 12/18 to I-39/90 northbound and then exiting at the Beltline interchange (Exit 142A).

Access will remain open from westbound Highway 12/18 to I-39/90 northbound.

More information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.