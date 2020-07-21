You are the owner of this article.
Highway 12/18 westbound under I-39/90 to close overnight Tuesday, Wednesday nights
Interstate 39/90 Beltline interchange, State Journal generic file photo

The Interstate 39/90 interchange with the Madison Beltline is shown here. 

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Highway 12/18 westbound under Interstate 39/90 will close overnight Tuesday and Wednesday nights as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over westbound Highway 12/18, the state Department of Transportation reported.

The closure will be from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.

An alternate route is Highway N south from westbound Highway 12/18 to I-39/90 northbound and then exiting at the Beltline interchange (Exit 142A).

Access will remain open from westbound Highway 12/18 to I-39/90 northbound.

More information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

