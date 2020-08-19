You are the owner of this article.
Highway 12/18 eastbound under I-39/90 to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday nights
Highway 12/18 eastbound under I-39/90 to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday nights

Interstate 39/90 Beltline interchange, State Journal generic file photo

The Interstate 39/90 interchange with the Madison Beltline is shown here. 

 PHIL BRINKMAN, STATE JOURNAL

Highway 12/18 eastbound under Interstate 39/90 will close overnight Wednesday and Thursday nights as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over eastbound Highway 12/18, the state Department of Transportation reported.

The closure will be from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The eastbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 northbound also will be closed during this time frame.

An alternate route is I-39/90 southbound to County N (Exit 147) and turn around and head on I-39/90.

Access will remain open for the eastbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 southbound.

More information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

