Highway 12/18 eastbound under I-39/90 to close overnight Wednesday, Thursday nights

Highway 12/18 eastbound under Interstate 39/90 will close overnight Wednesday and Thursday nights as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge over eastbound Highway 12/18, the state Department of Transportation reported.
The closure will be from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday and 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The eastbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 northbound also will be closed during this time frame.
An alternate route is I-39/90 southbound to County N (Exit 147) and turn around and head on I-39/90.
Access will remain open for the eastbound Highway 12/18 ramp to I-39/90 southbound.
More information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.
All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.
