High winds close Merrimac Ferry, DOT says

Merrimac Ferry opening day 2021, PDR photo

The Merrimac Ferry makes one of the first trips of the year across the Wisconsin River/Lake Wisconsin on Monday, March 22, 2021.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, PORTAGE DAILY REGISTER

High winds closed the Merrimac Ferry on Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced.

The ferry closed at about 9 a.m. as winds picked up across southern Wisconsin. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with southwest winds forecast to blow at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The free ferry  — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

It re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.

