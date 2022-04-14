High winds close Merrimac Ferry, DOT says

High winds closed the Merrimac Ferry on Thursday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced.

The ferry closed at about 9 a.m. as winds picked up across southern Wisconsin. A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with southwest winds forecast to blow at 25 to 35 miles per hour and gust to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The free ferry — officially known as COLSAC III — connects Highway 113 between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County and typically runs 24/7.

It re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.

