Heavy traffic expected during Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center starting Friday

Heavy traffic is expected during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center starting Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Beltline (Highway 12/18), John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road all are expected to see significantly increased traffic volume from about 6 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday due to the Horse Fair, which runs through Sunday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of exhibitors and spectators will be arriving at the Alliant Center during the height of the morning rush hour on Friday, and worse than normal congestion on the Beltline in both directions is expected.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic at the main gate, Rimrock Road/Rusk Avenue intersection, and the John Nolen Drive/Rimrock Road intersection, with signs along the Beltline to help direct motorists, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to avoid the Beltline in the area on Friday if they can.

