Heavy traffic expected during Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center starting Friday

Midwest Horse Fair 1-04202018155814

Heather Nelson and her daughter, Autumn, both of Columbus, Wis. guide their horses, a spotted draft and a miniature pinto, through the grounds of the Alliant Energy Center during the opening day of the Midwest Horse Fair in 2018.

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Heavy traffic is expected during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center starting Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Beltline (Highway 12/18), John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road all are expected to see significantly increased traffic volume from about 6 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday due to the Horse Fair, which runs through Sunday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of exhibitors and spectators will be arriving at the Alliant Center during the height of the morning rush hour on Friday, and worse than normal congestion on the Beltline in both directions is expected.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic at the main gate, Rimrock Road/Rusk Avenue intersection, and the John Nolen Drive/Rimrock Road intersection, with signs along the Beltline to help direct motorists, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to avoid the Beltline in the area on Friday if they can.

Photos: Midwest Horse Fair

The Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. 

