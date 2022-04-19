Heavy traffic expected during Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center starting Friday

Heavy traffic is expected during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center starting Friday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Beltline (Highway 12/18), John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road all are expected to see significantly increased traffic volume from about 6 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday due to the Horse Fair, which runs through Sunday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Tens of thousands of exhibitors and spectators will be arriving at the Alliant Center during the height of the morning rush hour on Friday, and worse than normal congestion on the Beltline in both directions is expected.
Law enforcement will be directing traffic at the main gate, Rimrock Road/Rusk Avenue intersection, and the John Nolen Drive/Rimrock Road intersection, with signs along the Beltline to help direct motorists, Schaffer said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to avoid the Beltline in the area on Friday if they can.
Andrew Grovo, left, of Maine, riding on Rien, a 12-year-old friesian horse, and Cindy Deering, of Lake Forest, Ill., with Henry, a 15-year-old friesian, dress as My Little Pony as they prepare to show the horses during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
(From left) Isabelle Kunze, 16, and Lucy Funk, 16, both of Madison, head back to the stalls after showing haflinger horses Vanessa, 19, and Lightning Strikes, 18, during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Friends, from left, Lexi Baigler, 7, Ellie Faul, 11, Taylor Babcock, 10, Taylor Christopherson, 11, Leighton Faul, 15, and Jade Babcock, 13, watch a horse demonstration during a trip to the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jane and Wes Licht, of McFarland, pass time with Rosalie, a 13-year-old morab horse, as they wait to for the morab demonstration in the Coliseum during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Hanna Michaleson, of Sister Bay, exercises Soldier, a 5-year-old quarter horse, in the practice ring during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Greta Kunze, 13, of Middleton, gives some attention to Lightning Strikes, an 18-year-old haflinger horse, in a stall during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Amanda McElroy, of Evansville, prepares Legend, a 10-year-old gypsy friesian cross, to show during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Merlin Schultz, of Campbellsport, takes 2-year-old, Wyatt, left, and 7-year-old Cobre, both quarter horses, for a walk during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Christine Sannes, of Sun Prairie, prepares to show Charlie Horse, a 16-year-old American saddlebred horse, during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Anna Schwartz, of De Pere, prepares to show Duchess, a 17-year-old curly sporthorse, during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017.
1 of 10
09HorseFair1103AJA-04212017131254
Andrew Grovo, left, of Maine, riding on Rien, a 12-year-old friesian horse, and Cindy Deering, of Lake Forest, Ill., with Henry, a 15-year-old friesian, dress as My Little Pony as they prepare to show the horses during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
06HorseFair0643AJA-04212017131254
(From left) Isabelle Kunze, 16, and Lucy Funk, 16, both of Madison, head back to the stalls after showing haflinger horses Vanessa, 19, and Lightning Strikes, 18, during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
07HorseFair0848AJA-04212017131254
Friends, from left, Lexi Baigler, 7, Ellie Faul, 11, Taylor Babcock, 10, Taylor Christopherson, 11, Leighton Faul, 15, and Jade Babcock, 13, watch a horse demonstration during a trip to the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
05HorseFair0520AJA-04212017131254
Jane and Wes Licht, of McFarland, pass time with Rosalie, a 13-year-old morab horse, as they wait to for the morab demonstration in the Coliseum during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
02HorseFair0200AJA-04212017131254
Hanna Michaleson, of Sister Bay, exercises Soldier, a 5-year-old quarter horse, in the practice ring during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
03HorseFair0295AJA-04212017131254
Greta Kunze, 13, of Middleton, gives some attention to Lightning Strikes, an 18-year-old haflinger horse, in a stall during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
04HorseFair0362AJA-04212017131254
Amanda McElroy, of Evansville, prepares Legend, a 10-year-old gypsy friesian cross, to show during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
01HorseFair0067AJA-04212017131254
Merlin Schultz, of Campbellsport, takes 2-year-old, Wyatt, left, and 7-year-old Cobre, both quarter horses, for a walk during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
08HorseFair0977AJA-04212017131254
Christine Sannes, of Sun Prairie, prepares to show Charlie Horse, a 16-year-old American saddlebred horse, during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
10HorseFair1119AJA-04212017131254
Anna Schwartz, of De Pere, prepares to show Duchess, a 17-year-old curly sporthorse, during the Midwest Horse Fair at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis., Friday, April 21, 2017. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Gordon Allen's experience in Chicago has motivated the Stanford-bound student to seek out ways to affect change at East and has helped him to form his career goal: To eventually seek a seat in Congress where he hopes to provide assistance to consistently underserved communities.
After earning the nickname 'The Jewelry Thief' early in his Badgers career for his play on special teams, Torchio has shown this spring that he's ready for a starting role in the secondary after years of playing in a fill-in capacity.
Heather Nelson and her daughter, Autumn, both of Columbus, Wis. guide their horses, a spotted draft and a miniature pinto, through the grounds of the Alliant Energy Center during the opening day of the Midwest Horse Fair in 2018.