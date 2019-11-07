Frigid temperatures in the wake of light snow Wednesday could mean slippery roads for the Thursday morning commute, officials warned.
The Madison Streets Division said in a statement that crews began treating roads when the storm began around 2 a.m. Wednesday and work has continued since.
The temperature at the Dane County Regional Airport was just 14 at 5:53 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.
The cold meant Wednesday's wet snow that melted some upon contact with the pavement may have frozen, causing slick spots.
You have free articles remaining.
High temperatures Thursday are not expected to climb out of the 20, meaning the slippery patches may remain throughout the day.
Throughout the day on Wednesday, 32 trucks plowed the main routes in Madison and also applied salt as necessary to keep the main thoroughfares open. In the evening, the city brought out an additional seven smaller pieces of equipment assigned to treat bus pads and city-maintained sidewalks.
Late Wednesday night after the storm came to an end and into very early Thursday morning, 20 plow trucks applied sand for traction in residential areas. Sanding and other snow-related work will continue during the day on Thursday, the Streets Division said.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin are available by calling 511 or going to the state's 511 website.