The annual Freakfest street festival on Saturday will bring thousands of costumed revelers to State Street, but will also be a challenge for motorists trying to drive in the area.
Streets crossing State Street will begin closing at 5 p.m. Saturday, with two Downtown streets closing earlier so stages can be set up.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said Lake Street, Johnson Street and Dayton Street will all close at 5 p.m. at their intersections with State Street, while Gorham Street will stay open until 6 p.m.
Streets will be closed until about 3 a.m. Sunday.
West Gilman Street will be closed between State Street and North Henry Street beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, and West Mifflin Street will be closed at Wisconsin Avenue starting at 2 p.m., so the music stages can be built.
Bicycles on State Street will have to be removed before Saturday, or the city will confiscate the bikes.
The Freakfest gates open at 7 p.m. Saturday. An event ticket will be needed for anyone to enter or cross State Street.
For more information about Freakfest, go to the webpage at https://www.madfreakfest.com/