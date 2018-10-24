22Freakfest0721AJA-10282017230453
Freakfest on State Street in 2017

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The annual Freakfest street festival on Saturday will bring thousands of costumed revelers to State Street, but will also be a challenge for motorists trying to drive in the area.

Streets crossing State Street will begin closing at 5 p.m. Saturday, with two Downtown streets closing earlier so stages can be set up.

The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said Lake Street, Johnson Street and Dayton Street will all close at 5 p.m. at their intersections with State Street, while Gorham Street will stay open until 6 p.m.

Streets will be closed until about 3 a.m. Sunday.

West Gilman Street will be closed between State Street and North Henry Street beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, and West Mifflin Street will be closed at Wisconsin Avenue starting at 2 p.m., so the music stages can be built.

Bicycles on State Street will have to be removed before Saturday, or the city will confiscate the bikes.

The Freakfest gates open at 7 p.m. Saturday. An event ticket will be needed for anyone to enter or cross State Street.

For more information about Freakfest, go to the webpage at https://www.madfreakfest.com/ 

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.