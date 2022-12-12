Flex lane reduced commute times by up to 60% on Beltline, early data shows

A once dreaded and congested drive to and from work or school has now become a breeze for motorists who traverse Madison's Beltline.

The Beltline's flex lane, opened in July, has reduced commute times by up to 60%. That's according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The number of crashes on the highway has decreased as well.

But some local drivers are concerned about motorists who they say use the highway's median shoulder while its closed, as well as whether adding a lane to the Beltline is a good long-term solution to address traffic problems.

The flex lane is operational during rush hour, which is generally from 6 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. It runs for a 10-mile stretch east of the Whitney Way exit to the Interstate 39/90 Interchange.

Travel times for drivers were reduced by 30% in August compared with 2019 numbers, and continued to drop to 35% in September and between 40% and 60% in October, according to the DOT's data. The DOT expects commute times to remain in the 40-60% reduction range, said Angela Adams, southwest deputy director.

"I think people are getting used to the flex lane," she said.

Crashes have also decreased on that stretch of the Beltline. There were 163 crashes from August to October in 2019 between Whitney Way and I-39/90. In 2022, there were 135 for that same time period, according to the DOT.

But at least one full year of research is needed before the DOT can fully assess the flex lane's impact on traffic congestion and safety, said traffic supervisor Andy Winga, adding that comparing 2022 data with 2019 traffic volumes avoids the complication of the altered traffic patterns that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 131,000 vehicles traverse the Beltline on any given day, a 2% increase compared with 2019.

The DOT, Winga said, is in the process of gathering numbers from local police departments regarding citations for not using the flex lane as intended. That data won't be available for another month.

"A majority of motorists are following the signs and using the flex lane as directed," the DOT said.

Signals on the highway tell drivers whether the lane is open for traffic. A green arrow over the lane means you can drive in the flex lane. A red X means the lane is closed. A yellow X will warn you that the flex lane is ending soon and you should merge to the next lane. Sensors detect stopped cars and other problems, and the lane closes. Trucks weighing more than 5 tons are not permitted in the lane.

The Madison Police Department issued 638 citations and 517 warnings on the Beltline from June through October. The proportion of citations and warnings related to the flex lane is unclear. While there was a 29% decrease in injury crashes on the Beltline, the location and severity of the crashes was not specified.

The Madison Police Department did not respond to several requests for comment about what its officers have observed about flex lane driver behavior on the Beltline.

Speedier commutes

Many local commuters said the flex lane has reduced travel times.

"Prior to the flex lane, I very rarely took the Beltline through Madison," said driver Nick Dingman in an email. "By 7 p.m., when I'm usually passing through, traffic would already be backing up between Stoughton Road and Monona Drive. Since the flex lane has opened, I have rarely needed to bypass Madison and can usually keep a good speed for the entire length of the flex lane. It's cut my travel time significantly."

One driver even pointed out a "unique safety feature" of the flex lane.

"When the first snowfall came this seasons, the typical, unfortunate accidents occurred on the Beltline, which caused complete standstill traffic," said Marlene Jones. "The flex lane was closed, so everyone was moving slowly to safely pass the accident, until I noticed the emergency vehicles had a direct lifeline to the incident via the flex lane."

But several motorists who reached out to the Wisconsin State Journal last week said they've witnessed drivers use the flex lane while its not operational. Speeding in the flex lane is a hazard they noted, too.

Cynthia Burnson, who commutes to the West Side a few times a week, said she never drives in the flex lane because "I have absolutely seen people drive in it when its not open and go way too fast."

"There always seems to be about 5-10% of drivers on the Beltline who are unhinged and fearless," she said.

Driver Darlene Hunt said in an email Dec. 6 that she witnessed a "flagrant abuse" of the flex lane the previous weekend.

"Someone was going about 90 miles an hour northwest to Middleton from Madison," she said.

Thinking long term

Some motorists said adding more lanes to a highway is a short-term solution to a long-term problem — more traffic accounts for more fossil fuels that get released into the air, driving climate change.

Economic disparities are a concern, too, as not everyone can afford a car.

"The real solution here is moving Madison away from reliance on individual automobiles, such as with better public transit options," said Leland Pan, a commuter who recently moved to the area from Milwaukee and has previously been "negatively" impacted by highway expansions. "This not only addresses commute time, but is also beneficial for the environment. Cars are expensive, and if our city is only traversable with a car, we are essentially saying we refuse to accommodate our working class or poor residents."

One Madison environmental advocacy nonprofit, 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, agreed.

More emphasis and money should not only go toward public transit, said transportation policy director Gregg May, but also amenities for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"While the short-term benefits of the flex lane may be apparent, decades of research and lived experience tell us that the road will soon be congested again," May said.

Since 2011, the DOT has been studying how to address safety and congestion problems on the Beltline in the long term.

The Planning and Environment Linkages study, which paused from 2016 to 2020, is slated to be complete in 2023, according to the DOT website. No construction projects are identified at this time, the DOT website states.

