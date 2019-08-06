Water will be shut off Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the area of the Fitchrona Road-Nesbitt Road intersection to relocate watermains connected to the roundabout construction at the intersection.
The shutoff area impacted will include Fitchrona Road from Nesbitt Road to Lacy Road, including all homes and apartments within the Quarry Vista subdivision.
The Fitchrona Road and Nesbitt Road intersection will be was closed July 2 and won't be opened again until Oct. 2, according to Fitchburg officials.
The move to close the intersection instead of partially closing it to allow for traffic was decided on after businesses affected by the closing told officials to shut it down so it can be completed as soon as possible.