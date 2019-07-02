A major intersection on the Southwest Side will be closed for over three months, in a roundabout sort of way.
The Fitchrona Road and Nesbitt Road intersection will be converted to a roundabout, requiring the closure of the intersection starting on July 10 and lasting until Oct. 2, according to Fitchburg officials.
The move to close the intersection instead of partially closing it to allow for traffic was decided on after businesses affected by the closing told officials to shut it down so it can be completed as soon as possible.
Bill Balke, senior transportation engineer for Fitchburg, said in an interview on community TV, the reasons for the change to a roundabout are traffic and safety.
"There are many traffic backups in the area," Balke said. "A roundabout is the best long-term solution, and is very effective at moving traffic."
He added there can be crashes in roundabouts, but a crash at 10 to 15 mph is safer than crashes in a signaled intersection.
Motorists will need to take other routes in the area, so detours using McKee Road, Maple Grove Drive, Lacy Road and Seminole Highway will be in place.
The closing of the Fitchrona-Nesbitt intersection is being coordinated with the opening of the Williamsburg Way intersection at Verona Road, expected to happen on July 9.
Williamsburg Way is now an overpass over Verona Road, with three lanes in each direction being constructed under the bridge for the main highway.
Two lanes are open in each direction on either side of the six-lane work area, northbound lanes on the east side and southbound lanes on the west side, during daytime hours and on weekends.
The other major bridge work expected to be completed this road building year is the Verona Road overpass over McKee Road.
The whole project should be wrapped up by the fall of 2020.