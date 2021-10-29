Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction to end next month, Fitchburg says

Newly finished southbound lanes on Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg are now open to motorists, with construction on the road set to hit a major milestone next month, the City of Fitchburg said.
The southbound lanes opened on Monday, with medians on Fish Hatchery between Traceway Drive and Brendan Avenue slated for completion by Nov. 12, Fitchburg said in a statement. Fitchburg has been reconstructing lanes on the road over the course of the more than $20 million project, which was financed alongside the city of Madison, Dane County and tax increment financing.
The reconstruction between McKee Road and Greenway Cross has also included new pavement, underground utility improvements, safer crosswalks and a bike path extension.
Some closures are still expected as the reconstruction is finished in the coming weeks and include but are not limited to the following:
- Week of Nov. 1: Closure of north and southbound outside lanes between the Beltline and Traceway Drive
- Nov. 3 - Nov. 5: Closure of Greenway Cross west of Fish Hatchery Road
- Week of Nov. 8: Miscellaneous lane restriction ahead of completion