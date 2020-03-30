Fish Hatchery Road 2020 reconstruction in Fitchburg kicking off

The 2020 portion of the two-year project to reconstruct Fish Hatchery Road in Fitchburg has begun.
The project will focus on the segment from Traceway Drive to Greenway Cross by the Beltline this year, the city of Fitchburg said in a statement.
The $22.5 million reconstruction of Fish Hatchery Road from McKee Road to Greenway Cross — funded by Fitchburg, the city of Madison, Dane County and tax incremental financing — will include new pavement, underground utility improvements, safer crosswalks and a bike path extension.
Starting Wednesday, 2020 construction will begin with work in the median to install crossovers, temporary driveway connections, and temporary traffic signals. Utility relocations are ongoing along Fish Hatchery Road.
The project this year will be divided into four stages:
• Median work and temporary crossovers (Stage A)
• Reconstruction of the northbound lanes of Fish Hatchery Road with traffic shifted to the southbound lanes with one lane of travel in both directions (Stage B)
• Traffic shifted to the new northbound lanes with one lane of travel in both directions while the southbound lanes are rebuilt. (Stage C)
• Completion of the median, restoration, and streetscaping with traffic switched back to their permanent configuration and two lanes of traffic in each direction (Stage D)
Stage B also will involve several traffic pattern changes on Greenway Cross, including temporary one-way streets and detours required to construct the improvements through the intersections.
Temporary closures at Post Road will occur, but will be coordinated with the Greenway Cross construction to allow access to Fish Hatchery Road.
The rebuilding of Fish Hatchery Road north of Traceway Drive to the Beltline will be completed in the fall of 2020.
