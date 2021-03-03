Final season of I-39/90 expansion project begins in Janesville area, DOT says

Construction has resumed in the Janesville area for the final season of the project expanding Interstate 39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line, the state Department of Transportation said.

For 2021, crews will finish reconstructing and expanding I-39/90 south from Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A), to the I-39/90 and Highway 14 interchange (Exit 171B) as well as completing the two I-39/90 interchanges.

The work is scheduled to be completed in late November 2021.

There will be nightly lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts, with details will be posted on the I-39/90 project website and project Facebook page.