Final season of I-39/90 expansion project begins in Janesville area, DOT says
I-39/90 bridge over Zion Road in Janesville, DOT generic file photo

Construction work continues on the expansion and rebuild of Interstate 39/90 from the Illinois state line to Madison. This is the I-39/90 bridge over Zion Road in Janesville.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Construction has resumed in the Janesville area for the final season of the project expanding Interstate 39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line, the state Department of Transportation said.

For 2021,  crews will finish reconstructing and expanding I-39/90 south from Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A), to the I-39/90 and Highway 14 interchange (Exit 171B) as well as completing the two I-39/90 interchanges.

The work is scheduled to be completed in late November 2021.

There will be nightly lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts, with details will be posted on the I-39/90 project website and project Facebook page.

The Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges will be reconstructed into diverging diamond interchanges, with more information here.

Similar to I-39/90 northbound in Janesville, a collector/distributor lane system will be constructed on I-39/90 southbound at the 26 and 14 interchanges and open in early fall.

Noise barriers will be completed along I-39/90 southbound between 14 and Mount Zion Avenue, and on the southbound side of I-39/90 near Kennedy Road.

The closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.

