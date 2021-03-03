Final season of I-39/90 expansion project begins in Janesville area, DOT says

Construction has resumed in the Janesville area for the final season of the project expanding Interstate 39/90 from Madison to the Illinois state line, the state Department of Transportation said.
For 2021, crews will finish reconstructing and expanding I-39/90 south from Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A), to the I-39/90 and Highway 14 interchange (Exit 171B) as well as completing the two I-39/90 interchanges.
The work is scheduled to be completed in late November 2021.
There will be nightly lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts, with details will be posted on the I-39/90 project website and project Facebook page.
The Highway 26 and Highway 14 interchanges will be reconstructed into diverging diamond interchanges, with more information here.
Similar to I-39/90 northbound in Janesville, a collector/distributor lane system will be constructed on I-39/90 southbound at the 26 and 14 interchanges and open in early fall.
Noise barriers will be completed along I-39/90 southbound between 14 and Mount Zion Avenue, and on the southbound side of I-39/90 near Kennedy Road.
The closures are weather-dependent and subject to change.
