 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison won’t close Thursday as planned

Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison won’t close Thursday as planned

{{featured_button_text}}
I-39/90 construction, DOT generic file photo

Construction work on Interstate 39/90 south of Madison is seen in this file photo.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 in Madison won’t close as scheduled Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said.

DOT didn't explain the change in announcing it and no one could be reached for comment.

Femrite closed Tuesday as crews worked to remove the barrier wall on the old I-39/90 bridge and set girders for the new, widened bridge.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

Photos: Remembering 2008 blizzard that shut down area, stranded cars on interstate

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Verona Road Project Stage 2 drive-through animation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics