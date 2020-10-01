Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison won’t close Thursday as planned

Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 in Madison won’t close as scheduled Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said.

DOT didn't explain the change in announcing it and no one could be reached for comment.

Femrite closed Tuesday as crews worked to remove the barrier wall on the old I-39/90 bridge and set girders for the new, widened bridge.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

Photos: Remembering 2008 blizzard that shut down area, stranded cars on interstate

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.