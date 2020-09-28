Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison to close Tuesday and Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 in Madison will close from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Tuesday and Thursday, the state Department of Transportation reported.

Crews will remove the barrier wall on the old I-39/90 bridge and set girders for the new, widened bridge.

Drivers will have to use alternate routes on Tuesday and Thursday.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

Photos: Remembering 2008 blizzard that shut down area, stranded cars on interstate

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.