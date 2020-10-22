Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison to close Friday

Construction work on Interstate 39/90 south of Madison is seen in this file photo.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 in Madison will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, the state Department of Transportation said.
The closure is so crews can pour concrete for the widened Interstate 39/90 northbound bridge over Femrite.
The work is weather dependent and subject to change. The backup date is Saturday.
More information can be found on the
I-39/90 Project Facebook page.
