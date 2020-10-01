 Skip to main content
Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison closure pushed to next Thursday

Femrite Drive under I-39/90 in Madison closure pushed to next Thursday

I-39/90 construction, DOT generic file photo

Construction work on Interstate 39/90 south of Madison is seen in this file photo.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 in Madison won’t close as scheduled Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said.

DOT spokesman Steve Theisen said Thursday's closure was canceled due to necessary prep work before girder delivery, and the closure now is set for  6 a.m. to 6 pm. next Thursday (Oct. 8).

Femrite closed Tuesday as crews worked to remove the barrier wall on the old I-39/90 bridge and set girders for the new, widened bridge.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information also can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

