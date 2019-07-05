An intersection on Madison's Far West Side will be closed for a week starting Monday morning, so utility work can take place.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the intersection of Valley View Road and Sugar Maple Lane will close at 7 a.m. Monday and won't reopen until 5 p.m. Friday.
The closing is necessary so underground sanitary and water utilities can be installed across Valley View Road to serve the 1000 Oaks Phase 7 development.
A signed detour will be set up, using South Point Road north to Mineral Point Road then west to Pioneer Road and back south to Valley View Road.
Access to Sugar Maple Lane, which is south of Valley View Road, will only be available from the south, off of Hill Creek Drive.