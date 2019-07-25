Cleanup efforts at the site of a fire and explosion last week on Madison's Isthmus could take up to two months, with the adjoining street closed during that time.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said American Transmission Co. will keep the 700 block of East Main Street closed so workers can stage their equipment next to the Blount Street substation, wracked by a fire and explosion on Friday that forced Madison Gas & Electric to cut off power to about 13,000 customers on the hottest day of the year.
The block of Main Street runs from South Blount Street to South Livingston Street.
"The closure is needed to provide staging for the equipment and tanks needed to handle the hazardous waste removal," said city traffic engineer Yang Tao.
The substation is across the street from the Blount Generating Station, which has provided electricity to Madison since 1902.
Explosion and fire in Downtown Madison
Two fires burning in Madison.... pic.twitter.com/xr5huCv5ZQ— Mark Gehring (@markgehring) July 19, 2019
Fire by campus substation
ANOTHER fire in downtown Madison. This time behind Ogg hall by the MG&E power station. pic.twitter.com/hG0Ct2gQ4v— Joey D'Amato (@Joey_Damato) July 19, 2019
Capitol view
Drove into a minor apocalypse this morning. Madison Gas & Electric is on fire and all of downtown Madison is without power. No streetlights, no parking meters. Can’t even get into my building because the card reader is down. pic.twitter.com/hqiTSY27Z4— katie (@DownrightKatie) July 19, 2019
Fire burns near gas station
FIRE at Madison Gas and Electric. Very loud explosion at 7:30, fire is still burning #Madison pic.twitter.com/v1dtpfhwP1— Pat 👨🏻💻 (@patcheszzz) July 19, 2019
Rising smoke
Smoke from fire at Madison Gas and Electric on the East Side #Madison #Fire pic.twitter.com/sUcMA34Vt1— Erin (@Ern608) July 19, 2019
Thousands lose power
Here is a pic of the fire to add to all the pics of the fire at @MGEMadison in downtown #Madison. pic.twitter.com/PP6TlrbMAK— Caroline Sullivan (@carolineradaj) July 19, 2019
Substation blowup
Power plant explosion in Madison pic.twitter.com/6I7T1XIuvK— Ben Carlick (@BCarlick) July 19, 2019
Smoke on the water
Smoke on the water, Lake Mendota with smoke from MGE transmission explosion, Madison WI pic.twitter.com/urVtwLRV7t— Melissa Jean Zehner (@MJZehner) July 19, 2019
Clouded in smoke
Two fires at power generating stations in Madison, Wisconsin. Video taken from the top of the @UWSSEC and @UW_AOS building at @UWMadison. Could see flames from the larger fire. pic.twitter.com/ofIboSEmah— Sarah Griffin (@smgriffin00) July 19, 2019
Roaring fire
Not the best way to start the hottest day of the year with fires all over Madison and rolling blackouts pic.twitter.com/8madN8Q6lK— Aaron Zein (@AaronZein) July 19, 2019
Time lapse
Timelapse from @UWMadison of the @MGEMadison fires this morning. 😮😯😱 #MGEfire #bemadison pic.twitter.com/uGT1sQRNDu— Niko Skievaski (@niko_ski) July 19, 2019
Fighting the fire
PHOTOS: Fire at MGE E. Main St. Substation https://t.co/HuYCPtCSoC pic.twitter.com/4NlTgnMe5b— Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) July 19, 2019
Drifting Smoke
Two fires knock out power to much of downtown Madison, WI. pic.twitter.com/htl6NbBz8T— Scott Stapf (@stapf) July 19, 2019
Growing fire
Thought we could escape the DC heat & blackouts on this Wisconsin trip, but nope! Woke to electrical substation fires on both sides of the building, which means no power or A/C in 90+ degree weather 😩 Thankfully no one was injured. 🙏 #Madison #Madtown pic.twitter.com/jRTNNeQKGX— Meredith Holmgren (@MLHolmgren) July 19, 2019
Lending a hand
When he learned of the two MG&E fires that knocked out power to thousands of Madison business and residences, Victory Smith headed to Willy Street outside his work at the @SJCmadison to alert drivers. “I would want to know, so I did what I would want... That’s who I am.” pic.twitter.com/OrBer1IgGU— Natalie Yahr (@NatalieYahr) July 19, 2019