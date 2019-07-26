Motorists using the always busy Verona Road should expect delays next week, as work is done on the bridge over the roundabout south of the Beltline.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said short-term lane closures are planned from Sunday night through Friday morning, but two lanes will remain open in each direction between the Beltline and Raymond Road.
Southbound traffic will be down to two lanes from Sunday night to Tuesday night, then the work will shift to the northbound side, with two lanes open from Wednesday morning to Thursday night.
"Crews will perform polymer overlays on the Verona Road bridge over the roundabout and frontage road system," said DOT project communications manager Steven Theisen.
The overlay is a treatment that should enhance safety and the durability of the bridge deck, by waterproofing and increasing traction.
"The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life," Theisen said.