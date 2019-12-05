Motorists heading south on Interstate 39/90 on Thursday should expect big delays due to a lane closure north of Janesville, the state Department of Transportation said.
I-39/90 southbound will be restricted to one lane from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday near the Janesville rest area, as construction crews complete repairs to old I-39/90 pavement between Townline Road and Kennedy Road, north of the Highway 26 interchange (Exit 171A), the Department of Transportation said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Backups and delays are expected, and motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov, the 511 app or by calling 511.