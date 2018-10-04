Motorists normally using East Mifflin Street on the Isthmus will need to take a different route late Friday afternoon, because of the East High School homecoming parade.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said East Mifflin will be closed between North Paterson and North Dickinson Streets from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Paterson and Dickerson will be open at all times, but no traffic will be allowed across the parade route on Brearly, Ingersoll, Few or Baldwin Streets.
Bicyclists should use East Dayton Street as an alternative to the East Mifflin Street Bike Boulevard, officials said.