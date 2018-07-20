Two intersections of East Main Street on Madison's Near East Side will be closing next week so underground utility and sewer work can proceed.
The East Main Street intersection with South Ingersoll Street will close at 7 a.m. Monday and the East Main Street intersection with South Livingston Street will close on Tuesday, according to the Madison Traffic Engineering Division.
The Main-Ingersoll closure is the second stage of a Madison Gas and Electric project to install underground utility conduit along East Main Street between South Paterson Street and South Ingersoll Street.
The intersection will be closed to southbound traffic, so traffic will not be able to enter South Ingersoll Street from East Washington Avenue, or turn right from East Main Street.
The project is expected to take two weeks.
The Main-Livingston closure is so sanitary sewer can be installed as part of the South Livingston Street reconstruction project.
The intersection will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday to Friday.