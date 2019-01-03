A one-block stretch of East Doty Street will be down to one traffic lane Friday so work can continue on the Judge Doyle Square project.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said East Doty Street will be narrowed between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Pinckney Street, from 6 a.m. to about 3 p.m.
Contractor JP Cullen is doing a large concrete pour for the project, and needs the space for the work.
The pedestrian walkway adjacent to the work site on East Doty Street will also be closed during the concrete pour.
Flaggers from the construction company will help pedestrians crossing East Doty Street at South Pinckney Street.