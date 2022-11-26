 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dodge County Sheriff's deputies investigating death after vehicle found in a ditch

Police squad car lights

The Dodge County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death after locating a vehicle in a ditch east of Waupun Saturday.

Police responded to a report of a deceased person in a vehicle just before 10 a.m. Saturday on Shamrock Road two miles east of Waupun, a statement from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. Officers determined the vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet, had struck a culvert after going into the ditch.

The statement did not state the cause for the crash or the death. Police did not name the deceased person or indicate whether that person had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

