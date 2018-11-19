The detours users of Highway 14 in Black Earth had to take after flooding washed out two bridges have come to an end.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the bridges reopened Friday, just in time for hunters to get to their deer hunting sites and a week before the busiest travel time of the year at Thanksgiving.
The west bridge is near the Shoe Box store and the east bridge near Highway Y.
They were heavily damaged in the flooding of Black Earth Creek, and were closed to traffic on Aug. 21.
Since Highway 14 is a major route in south-central Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker approved a $2.8 million emergency contract in September to reconstruct the two bridges, with the work only taking a little over two months to complete.
A third Highway 14 bridge over Black Earth Creek, this one in Mazomanie, also was heavily damaged by flooding, and was repaired and put back into service in about three weeks, opening at the end of October.