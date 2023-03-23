The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning of possible traffic delays around the Alliant Energy Center during the morning commute on Friday.

The State Folkstyle Wrestling Championship is being held at the Alliant Center this weekend and a large number of participants will need to arrive there Friday morning, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Drivers should plan ahead for higher traffic volume on the Beltline and at the John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road exits, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will station deputies to direct traffic at the two main entrances of the Alliant Center.

