Delays are expected Wednesday on Interstate 39/90 southbound due to one lane being closed at Highway 26 in Janesville, the state Department of Transportation said.
The lane is scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. while highway maintenance crews complete pavement repairs on the southbound Interstate bridge over Milton Avenue, but could go on longer, DOT said.
Motorists can use alternate routes to avoid the delays.
Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.