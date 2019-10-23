{{featured_button_text}}
I-39/90 construction, DOT generic file photo

Work is set to start on Interstate 39/90 south of the Highway 12/18 (West Beltline) interchange in Dane County, according to the state Department of Transportation.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Delays are expected Wednesday on Interstate 39/90 southbound due to one lane being closed at Highway 26 in Janesville, the state Department of Transportation said.

The lane is scheduled to be closed from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. while highway maintenance crews complete pavement repairs on the southbound Interstate bridge over Milton Avenue, but could go on longer, DOT said.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Motorists can use alternate routes to avoid the delays.

Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.