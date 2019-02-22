Backups and delays are expected Friday on a stretch of Interstate 39/90 in Beloit so crews can make repairs to pavement.
The Department of Transportation said the northbound side of the highway south of Exit 183 for Highway S and Shopiere Road will be down to one traffic lane until 1 p.m.
Maintenance crews will be completing pavement repairs in the work zone.
"Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to reach the destination," the DOT said.
