The County M and Mid Town Road intersection on the Far West Side of Madison will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. next Monday, city officials said Monday.
The closure of the intersection near University Ridge Golf Course and the Hawk’s Landing development is so asphalt-paving operations can be completed.
The city said northbound County M (Pleasant View Road) will be closed at Shale Drive, southbound County M will be closed at Waterbend Drive, eastbound Mid Town Road will be closed at Waterbend Drive, and westbound Mid Town Road will be closed at Mica Road.
Additional information is available on the project webpage.