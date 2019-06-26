Motorists heading west to Madison using Highway 12/18 won't be able to get off at Stoughton Road for about two weeks, due to ongoing construction on the Beltline.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said vehicles using 12/18 going west under Interstate 39/90 will be prevented from exiting starting Thursday morning, a condition expected to continue to July 9.
However, motorists from the Interstate exiting to the westbound Beltline will be able to use the Stoughton Road interchange, because the traffic from both the northbound and southbound sides go into the exit lane on the far right side of the Beltline heading into Stoughton Road.
The Monona Drive entrance ramp to the eastbound Beltline closed Wednesday and will remain closed until July 9.
The work is part of an ongoing resurfacing of the Beltline from Seminole Highway to I-39/90.
An overview of the project can be found online at https://projects.511wi.gov/us12-madison/