Three construction projects on the UW-Madison campus will put a crimp in travel patterns starting Monday.
The ongoing Dayton Street utility project will require closing down the westbound lanes from the Sellery Residence Hall loading dock area up to the intersection with North Park Street.
The closure will last about six weeks.
A suggested detour uses Lake or Frances Streets to University Avenue.
Around July 15, the eastbound lanes in the same area will close, blocking Dayton Street on both sides.
Northbound and southbound traffic on North Park Street at Dayton will be maintained.
Also on Monday, Linden Drive from Babcock Drive to Henry Mall will be closed to two-way traffic so a storm drain can be repaired, a project expected to be finished in two weeks.
Sidewalks will remain open in both directions.
The third project starting Monday is repairs to a lift station at the Limnology Building, resulting in parking lot 8 and the drive to the building being closed for about two months.