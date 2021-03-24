 Skip to main content
Construction continues through November for Highway 14 bridges between Madison and Oregon

Construction continues through November for Highway 14 bridges between Madison and Oregon

Highway 14 bridge work, DOT photo

Construction has resumed through November for Highway 14 bridges between Madison and Oregon, the State Department of Transportation reported.

 STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Construction has resumed through November for some of the Highway 14 bridges between Madison and Oregon, the State Department of Transportation reported.

Highway 14 will remain open to at least one lane of traffic in each direction using crossovers, DOT said.

The $6.7 million project includes replacing the Highway 14 westbound (heading to Madison) bridge over Byrne Road and bridge deck replacements at the McCoy Road bridges. In addition, cable guardrail will be installed along a segment of 14 between Netherwood Road and Byrne Road.

Byrne Road is closed under 14 through mid-June, and the Highway MM ramp to 14 westbound is closed until mid-June.

More information on the Highway 14 bridges project can be found online.

