Closures set for Fish Hatchery Road Wednesday night, Femrite Drive Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Closures are set for Fish Hatchery Road overnight Wednesday into Thursday and Femrite Drive on Thursday as part of two major area construction projects.

Fish Hatchery will close from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday south of Greenway Cross for relocation of a water utility across the road, the city of Fitchburg said in a statement.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Business access between Post Road and Greenway Cross will be maintained from the south.

For those heading north, a detour will divert traffic onto Post Road to Index Road, then use Greenway Cross to resume travel to the north or west.

For those heading south, the detour will divert Fish Hatchery Road traffic onto Greenway Cross, then south on Index Road to Post Road and resume travel on Fish Hatchery Road to the south.

Message boards will be posted along the detour to alert travelers of route changes.

Femrite Drive under Interstate 39/90 will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday as crews set girders for the new I-39/90 northbound bridge, and motorists will have to use an alternate route, the state Department of Transportation reported.

All closures are weather-dependent and subject to change. More information can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.