Closures, detours set for overnight Tuesday, Wednesday for I-39/90, I-43 at Beloit
alert

I-39/90 construction, DOT generic file photo

Construction work on Interstate 39/90 south of Madison is seen in this file photo.

 Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Overnight closures and detours are set for two nights this week for Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 at Beloit, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closures and detours are due to reconstruction work at the I-39/90 and I-43/Highway 81 interchange (Exit 185).

Crews will be setting girders for the new Highway 81 bridge over I-39/90, resulting in sections of I-39/90 and I-43 closing from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday.

Motorists must follow signed detour routes during the closures, which are weather dependent and subject to change.

For information on the I-39/90 project, email updates are available by registering at www.i39-90.wi.gov under the “Sign Up for Updates” tab.

More information can be found on the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, and more information on the interchange work can be found at the I-39/90 and Beltline interchange project page.

