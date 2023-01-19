Check out live traffic conditions in the Madison area as winter storm winds down

A storm system that delivered a mixed bag of precipitation to southern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday morning was keeping road crews busy.

The snow and freezing rain or drizzle was winding down from south to north Thursday morning, with additional light snow accumulations possible north of the Madison area, the National Weather Service said.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Dane County and surrounding counties, and until noon to the north and west, while a winter storm warning is in effect even more to the north and west.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

School delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.