 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Check out live traffic conditions in the Madison area as winter storm moves in

  • 0

A storm system that is forecast to deliver a mixed bag of precipitation to southern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday was expected to keep road crews and law enforcement busy.

Precipitation is expected to start across the Madison area by 8 p.m., with the heaviest snow falling from midnight to 4 a.m., tapering off to light rain and snow showers by 9 a.m.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

People are also reading…

On Thursday morning, any school delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics