Check out live traffic conditions in the Madison area as winter storm moves in

A storm system that is forecast to deliver a mixed bag of precipitation to southern Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday was expected to keep road crews and law enforcement busy.

Precipitation is expected to start across the Madison area by 8 p.m., with the heaviest snow falling from midnight to 4 a.m., tapering off to light rain and snow showers by 9 a.m.

The state road conditions map shows crashes and blockages on Wisconsin's major highways.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

On Thursday morning, any school delays and closings for the area can be found at NBC15.