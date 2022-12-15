Check out live traffic conditions in the area; Madison declares snow emergency

An overnight snowstorm had moved out of southern Wisconsin before daybreak, but road crews and law enforcement were busy dealing with the aftermath on Thursday.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin on or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

School closings and delays for the area can be found at NBC15.

All Madison streets will be plowed Thursday, and people are asked to choose off-street parking options and follow all day-time parking restrictions, the city said in a statement.

Streets Division plows worked on main roads all night, and the general plowing Thursday will feature about 150 pieces of equipment, including all available Streets Division plowing personnel and equipment, help from the Engineering and Parks divisions, and heavy equipment contractors.

Citywide plowing operations typically take 12 to 14 hours to complete, the city said.

Madison declared a snow emergency, which means overnight alternate side parking restrictions will be in effect for the next two nights for the entire city, including the Snow Emergency Zone.

During the overnight hours for the next two nights, the Streets Division will be working to push snow back to the curb to keep streets wide and safe.

Violators of daytime parking restrictions and the overnight alternate side parking rules can be ticketed and may be towed.

Residents parking on the street need to be on even or odd numbered side of the street corresponding with whether it is an even or odd day for 1-7 a.m.

Parking will be available in the cashiered sections of city-owned ramps Downtown. During a declared snow emergency parking is free in city ramps from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. When parking in ramps overnight, don’t park on the top level so those can be plowed.

Parking also is available at the Brittingham Park Shelter parking lot off of West Washington Avenue.

Trash and recycling collection will start later Thursday morning to give plow trucks a chance to clear streets. Carts should be placed in driveways and terraces so they don’t interfere with snowplowing operations.

Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Road and 4602 Sycamore Ave. are closed Thursday.

Details on city plowing operations, parking restrictions and more are available at the city website.