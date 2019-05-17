Frustrated motorists stuck in traffic jams at the Verona Road-McKee Road intersection will get some small relief starting Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said drivers using Kapec Road will not be able to turn left onto McKee Road or go straight to Nesbitt Road, with drivers needing to use Fitchrona Road instead.
The start of construction season on Verona Road and the intersection with McKee Road also started headaches for the thousands of drivers who go through the intersection each day.
"This current intersection is overcapacity and serves as a great example of why the Verona Road corridor is being reconstructed," the DOT said in a construction update on Friday.
Coupled with restricted movement at the Williamsburg Way intersection and other turn lane restrictions, Verona Road has become a parking lot at times.
"The traffic team continues to monitor this intersection (Verona Road-McKee Road) and will make adjustments where possible," the DOT said.
The Williamsburg Way bridge should be finished in July, which will help lessen the traffic woes.
Two lanes of traffic both northbound and southbound on Verona Road and eastbound and westbound on McKee Road remain open, but backups and delays are common, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours.
Two bridges are going up to carry Verona Road traffic over McKee Road, and that work is expected to be finished by fall.
Three lanes of traffic on each side on Verona Road will also open this fall, further reducing traffic delays.
The massive project is expected to be finished by the fall of 2020.