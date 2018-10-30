The extra large sandbags used to hold Lake Monona at bay during massive flooding in August and September will be keeping bicyclists at bay for a couple of weeks at Monona Terrace.
City crews will be using heavy equipment to remove the big bags starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, so the Capital City Bike Path will be closed at Monona Terrace, city officials said.
Bikers can use the path on both sides of the work zone, but will be required to walk their bikes around the work zone.
The trail is also detoured at Olin-Turville Court because of a sanitary sewer project, with the work expected to be finished by Nov. 9.
There are no street closings still related to the August-September flooding, but Olin-Turville Court is closed to traffic because of the sewer project, and is expected to reopen when work is done Nov. 9.
All boat launches except for one are open on Madison's lakes, the exception being the Spring Harbor Park boat launch.
Flooding damage to a retaining wall and a culvert forced the closure of the boat launch on Friday, and it will remain closed until repairs are complete, which could be not until Jan. 1.
City crews have started collecting sandbags used by residents during the flooding, and the city is also planning a flood cleanup day on Sunday at the lakefront parks littered with debris from receding waters.
Madison Parks said the cleanup will start at noon and go to 2 p.m., at Bernie's Beach, Brittingham, Esther Beach, James Madison, Law, Marshall, Olbrich, Spring Harbor, Vilas Beach, Warner Beach and Yahara Place parks.
Volunteers are asked to register online, and should also bring their own rakes and pickers to clean the trash, debris, seaweed, etc.