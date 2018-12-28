A popular bike path from Fitchburg to Madison's South Side will be closed in phases starting on Jan. 7.
The Cannonball Bike Path, which runs from McKee Road in Fitchburg to Fish Hatchery Road, will have sections closed daily so workers can remove vegetation under the American Transmission Co. overhead power lines.
The work will be completed in four phases between McKee Road and the Beltline, with signed detours set up during each phase, the Madison Traffic Engineering Division said.
The work is expected to be finished by late February.
Contracted crews will use mowers and hand pruners to remove incompatible and invasive species along the path in ATC's right of way.
Phase one of the project will go from McKee Road north about a half-mile, and will take a week to complete. The detour route uses Sprocket Road to the Military Ridge State Trail.
Phase two will go from just north of Dunn's Marsh east along the southern edge of the Arboretum to the Arbor Hills neighborhood, and will take from Jan. 14 to 31. The detour route uses the Capital City Trail.
Phase three is Feb. 4-12, and goes from just north of Ashbourne Lane to Post Road. The detour mainly uses city streets at the south end of the Arbor Hills neighborhood.
Phase four is Feb. 13-21, and goes from Post Road to Greenway View. The detour uses Churchill Drive.
A map of the closures can be found on the ATC website.