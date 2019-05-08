The long-awaited rebuild of a mile stretch of Buckeye Road is set to begin in mid-June.
The Madison Engineering Division said contractor Capitol Underground Inc. submitted the low bid of $6.26 million for the project that stretches from Monona Drive east to South Stoughton Road.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of November.
The total project cost, which includes real estate, design and construction, comes to $7.9 million, or about $700,000 over budget, but the overage will be covered by the city of Madison and Dane County.
The project is set for approval this week by the Board of Public Works, then the full City Council on May 21.
The rebuild includes new sanitary and storm sewer mains the entire length of the work zone, new water main from Spaanem Avenue to South Stoughton Road, street lighting, new sidewalk on the south side of the street wher there is no sidewalk currently, parking lanes in certain areas, on-street bike lanes, pedestrian-activated flashing yellow lights for Frank Allis Elementary School and at the Maher Avenue intersection, new curb and gutter and new asphalt pavement.
The street will be closed to through traffic, with the detour coming up on Cottage Grove Road and South Stoughton Road. Access to homes, businesses and the school will be maintainted.
Parking won't be allowed on the street in the work zone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while pedestrian access will be maintained on at least one side of the street at all times.
The cost of the project as agreed to by the two governments will be 57% paid for by Madison and 43% paid for by Dane County, with a new maintenance agreement OK'd in April by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi.
The agreement calls for the city to take over snow plowing beginning in 2020-21 and the county to continue doing road upkeep and maintenance.