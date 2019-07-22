Construction on the massive expansion and rebuild of Interstate 39/90 is going at full throttle this summer, with four roads and highways going under the Interstate in Rock County needing to be closed at times this week.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the main closure will be for Highway 14, or Humes Road, which will be closed in both directions for three nights.
The first night is Tuesday night at 8 p.m., with the highway closed until 6 a.m. the next morning. The same will be done Wednesday night and Thursday night, closing at 8 p.m. and opening the next morning at 6 a.m.
No left turns will be allowed from the Interstate exit ramps to Highway 14, because the road under the Interstate will be closed.
Two roads will be closed so crews can place girders for the Interstate bridges spanning the roads.
Mount Zion Avenue will be closed under the Interstate from 6 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, and Palmer Drive will be closed under the Interstate from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Highway O, or Delavan Drive, will also be closed under the Interstate from 8 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday so concrete can be poured for the widened southbound Interstate bridge.
The deck pour will also close the Highway 11, or Racine Street, entrance ramp to southbound I-39/90, from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Motorists will need to take alternate routes during the road closures.
For more information about the I-39/90 project, go online to https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90/