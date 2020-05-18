Bridge removal means closure, detour of I-94 near Lake Mills overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, DOT says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A closure and detour of Interstate 94 near Lake Mills is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.

Crews will remove the County Q bridge over I-94, east of the Highway 89 interchange (Exit 259). The signed detour route will follow Highway 26 in Johnson Creek, Highway 18 and Highway 73 through Deerfield.

Starting Monday, Highway Q over I-94 is closed until September, with a signed detour using Highway B, Highway V and Highway A.

Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at 511wi.gov.

The closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.

