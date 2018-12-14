Bridge and pavement improvements on Interstate 94 in Dane and Jefferson counties won't be happening for several years, but the state wants public input now on the projects.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be conducting a public involvement meeting Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union Street, to get input on a half-dozen bridge improvements and the resurfacing of most of the highway in Jefferson County.
"The project team is seeking input from the public on the potential improvement alternatives to address identified needs," said DOT design project manager James Buschkopf.
Bridge improvements on I-94, going from west to east in the two counties, include Ridge Road, Oak Park Road, Highway O, the railroad bridge west of Highway 26 in Johnson Creek, Highway F and Willow Glen Road.
The improvements are scheduled for 2025 and 2026, but could be moved up to 2021 and 2022.
The meeting will have an open house format with no formal presentation. There will be exhibits and maps for viewing, and DOT staff will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the project.
Those unable to attend who would like more information can contact Buschkopf at 884-7133, or by email at james.buschkopf@dot.wi.gov.