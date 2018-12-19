A one-block stretch of East Doty Street will be down to one traffic lane for a good part of Friday, because of the Judge Doyle Square project.
The Madison Traffic Engineering Division said the lane closure will begin at 8 a.m. and end at about 3 p.m., between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Pinckney Street.
The lane closure is necessary so a large concrete pour can be completed for the new building.
The pedestrian walkway adjacent to the building site will be closed, but the sidewalk on the north side of East Doty Street will remain open.
Another pour of concrete is scheduled to take place on Jan. 4.